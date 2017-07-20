Norwalk Police investigate homicide

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday night.

According to police, around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ely Avenue after receiving reports that shots had been fired. Once officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Officers say the man was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died.

Police are withholding the victim’s name while they notify his next of kin.

Norwalk detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Norwalk detectives at (203) 854-3011.