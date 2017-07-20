Pitbull attacks two children in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two children are recovering after they were attacked by a pitbull in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Officials say a 7-year-old boy was bitten by a pitbull on the bottom while playing in a house with a 10-year-old girl. The 7-year-old was able to get free from the dog and went to jump out of the open first floor

window to get away from the dog. When the 7-year-old ran towards the window, the 10-year-old went to restrain the dog by the harness to protect her friend. At this time, the dog transferred its attention to the 10-year-old girl.

The girl sustained the following injuries:

lacerations to the left side of the head in the ear area

puncture wounds to the left ear

left shoulder puncture/lacerations

laceration to her right upper lip

puncture wound on the left hand

laceration to her right lower stomach

laceration to her right upper thigh

large laceration to the middle of her right thigh

The 10-year-old was transferred to Bridgeport Hospital via AMR and was treated.

According to her mother, the girl was receiving plastic surgery for her lip, the wound to her hand, stomach and thigh, although they were all fatty tissue damage.

At this time, the Bridgeport Police Department has been unable to locate the 7-year-old boy. His mother refused medics for him and stated that she would transport him via her private vehicle. As of 10 P.M. on Wednesday, he was not a

patient at either St. Vincent’s or Bridgeport Hospital. A check by CAD at these hospitals show that he has not been in for medical care. Bridgeport Animal Control has the dog in custody and is trying to get ahold of the dog’s owner. According to officials, the uncle of the 10-year-old is the owner of the dog and he is currently in New York.