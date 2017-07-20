Police identify man involved in firearm incident at Miller Memorial Library & Senior Center

Related Coverage Dispute behind Hamden library leads to charges for at least one person

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Late afternoon Wednesday, Hamden Police responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Miller Memorial Library & Senior Center involving a man with reported firearms.

Police say Willard Ar-Rahmaan, 48, of Hamden, was walking behind the senior center located on Dixwell Avenue wearing a tactical style vest and carrying a BB gun. Officers say upon their arrival, Ar-Rahmaan was laying on the ground and unresponsive.

A friend of Ar-Rahmaan approached him to remove the firearm.

Ar-Rahmaan was arrested and is facing charges of Illegal Use of a Facsimile Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2nd.

26-year-old Kimberly Davis-Trapni of Woodbridge, who accompanied Ar-Rahmaan to the area, was also arrested for interfering with the investigation.

She will also appear in court on Aug. 2nd.