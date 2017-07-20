Police investigating fatal crash on Route 9

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash that took a motorist’s life late Wednesday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. two vehicles were traveling along Route 9 in the same lane when the leading vehicle was struck from behind by the vehicle behind it. The driver of the second vehicle was thrown from the car and and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Christopher Jeannin of Prospect, Conn.

The operator of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.