Police investigating fatal crash on Route 9

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash that took a motorist’s life late Wednesday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. two vehicles were traveling along Route 9 in the same lane when the leading vehicle was struck from behind by the vehicle behind it. The driver of the second vehicle was thrown from the car and and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Christopher Jeannin of Prospect, Conn.

The operator of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s