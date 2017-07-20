Protect your finances while on vacation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As you plan your travels, you know you’re going to be spending more money than usual, which could put you at risk. We are stretching your dollar with ways to keep your finances protected while on the road.

It’s easy to get caught up in the planning and packing. Well, you also want to add calling your bank to your pre-vacation to-do list.

From restaurants to amusement parks, you can bet you’ll be shelling out the green stuff on vacation this year. Before you hand over your cash or credit cards to just anyone, there are steps to take to protect your information.

“Contacting your bank certainly saves you some money,” said Farley Santos with the Savings Bank of Danbury.

Santos with the Savings Bank of Danbury says calling your bank to alert them of your travels before you leave will protect you in the case of any fraudulent activity. They may be able to stop any suspicious activities from going through. It’s also important to carry cold hard cash. As back up in an emergency and to keep you from going over-budget.

“I think it’s more visibility. You see it going away more than you do when you swipe your credit cards so certainly carrying some cash and at least designating it for what you want to spend,” Santos added.

Lastly, make sure you download your banks mobile apps so you can monitor transactions while you’re away. Continue monitoring several weeks after returning home and verify all the transactions are your own.

It’s also a good idea to separate your money while you’re traveling so if anything happens, you are never left without any access to funds.

