Report: Connecticut gains 7,000 net jobs in June

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report shows Connecticut gained 7,000 net jobs in June, moving closer toward recovering all the jobs lost in the 2008-2010 recession.

Thursday’s Department of Labor monthly employment report indicates Connecticut has recovered 84 percent of the 119,100 seasonally adjusted jobs lost in the so-called Great Recession. The state still needs an additional 19,100 jobs to reach full recovery.

Andy Condon, director of the agency’s Office of Research, notes that private sector jobs “have now completely recovered.” He says figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics are preliminary and subject to revision.

The government sector suffered the largest job losses in 2017. That group includes tribal casino and public higher education workers.

The unemployment rate is now 5 percent, up slightly from 4.9 percent in May.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s