Report: Connecticut gains 7,000 net jobs in June

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report shows Connecticut gained 7,000 net jobs in June, moving closer toward recovering all the jobs lost in the 2008-2010 recession.

Thursday’s Department of Labor monthly employment report indicates Connecticut has recovered 84 percent of the 119,100 seasonally adjusted jobs lost in the so-called Great Recession. The state still needs an additional 19,100 jobs to reach full recovery.

Andy Condon, director of the agency’s Office of Research, notes that private sector jobs “have now completely recovered.” He says figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics are preliminary and subject to revision.

The government sector suffered the largest job losses in 2017. That group includes tribal casino and public higher education workers.

The unemployment rate is now 5 percent, up slightly from 4.9 percent in May.