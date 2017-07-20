Southington Road in Berlin closed for repairs through Friday morning

WTNH.com Staff Published:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Southington Road in Berlin is expected to be closed for repairs until at least 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

A dump truck was driving down the road on Thursday morning with its bed up. It snagged some wires, tearing them down and snapping utility poles.

No one was hurt.

The road is closed between Chamberlain Highway and Stockings Brook Road for repairs.

Again, police expect it to be closed until at least 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers should use Orchard Street as a detour.

