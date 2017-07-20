State labor unions launch TV campaign attacking Republican leaders

Related Coverage Governor Malloy to hold signing ceremony Thursday clearing way for third CT casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State labor unions have launched a statewide TV commercial attacking Republican leaders as “protectors of billionaires who attack the middle class.”

The unions are pushing for tax hikes on the wealthy now that they have approved a big concession deal.

Related Content: Governor Malloy to hold signing ceremony Thursday clearing way for third CT casino

It comes on the same day as when the Governor is signing the bill that would authorize a third Connecticut casino aimed at preserving “middle class” jobs.