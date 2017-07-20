Tiny house trend comes to New London

By Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Spark Makerspace has become a place where craftsmen and Do-It-Yourself novices can come together.

For the past two weeks students have been able to think big by learning how to build a tiny house. The workshop was run by the Yestermorrow Design/Build School out of Vermont.

The course ended on Tuesday but the building will continue next week and will be the centerpiece of the Tiny Town street festival event happening at Spark on Friday July 28th.

Streets will be closed off outside of Spark Makerspace through the day on Saturday July 29th to create a mini village in the city through the placement of tiny houses, painted streetscapes, and programming.

Spark hopes to build on the partnership it now has with Yestermorrow.

 

