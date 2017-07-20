Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41



LOS ANGELES (WTNH) — Chester Bennington, best known as the lead singer of the band Linkin Park, has died of an apparent suicide. He was 41.

The Los Angeles county coroner confirmed Bennington’s death to the Associated Press Thursday afternoon. TMZ is reporting that Bennington committed suicide at his home in suburban Los Angeles. His body was discovered just before 9:00 a.m., TMZ reports.

While Bennington is best known for his work with Linkin Park, he also wrote and performed with Dead By Sunrise. Linkin Park’s 2000 album, “Hybrid Theory”, was a large commercial success, and was the best-selling debut album of the early 2000’s, according to Wikipedia.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform at the Good Morning America Concert Series on August 4th., followed by a performance at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville on August 5th.