Tribes, governor sign changes to compact allowing new casino

By Published:
Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT. (provided by : Stu Loeser & Co. )

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It’s now up to the General Assembly and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve an agreement that could lead to a new satellite tribal casino in Connecticut.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal leaders on Thursday signed amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes.

The revised agreements ensure the proposed, jointly owned casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor will not compromise the state’s current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, who own and operate Foxwood Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

The General Assembly will next act on the amended agreements, followed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

MGM Resorts says it will continue to challenge the constitutionality of the process in court.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s