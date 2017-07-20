Tribes, governor sign changes to compact allowing new casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It’s now up to the General Assembly and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve an agreement that could lead to a new satellite tribal casino in Connecticut.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal leaders on Thursday signed amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes.

The revised agreements ensure the proposed, jointly owned casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor will not compromise the state’s current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, who own and operate Foxwood Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

The General Assembly will next act on the amended agreements, followed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

MGM Resorts says it will continue to challenge the constitutionality of the process in court.