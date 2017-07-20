Truck stuck underneath overpass blocks West Haven traffic

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of Campbell Avenue is closed in West Haven after a tractor-trailer truck became wedged underneath a railroad overpass Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place just after 12:15 p.m. along Campbell Avenue between Elm Street and York Street. That section of Campbell Avenue is closed while emergency crews work to remove the truck from the overpass.

West Haven police are asking drivers to avoid the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers can use Washington Avenue as a detour around the crash.

