Twitter cracks down on online abuse

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WTNH) — Twitter says its crackdown on online abuse is working.

On Thursday, the company said it takes action on ten times as many abusive accounts each day as it did a year ago.

Twitter’s General Manager of Consumer Product and Engineering says it suspends or restricts thousands of accounts every day where users are demonstrating abusive behavior.

The company did not provide data on how big of a problem online harassment is for the network.

The Pew Research Center says four in ten adults in the U.S. say they’ve been harassed on social media.

