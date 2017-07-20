Uber boosts salaries to ensure fair pay for all drivers

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(File)

(WTNH) — Ride-hailing company Uber says it is boosting salaries to make sure workers are paid fairly, regardless of gender or race.

The changes go into effect on August 1st.

According to the news site The Information, Uber will work to provide equal compensation based on location, job function and tenure. It comes as Uber works to repair its culture and reputation following a series of crises in recent months including sexual harassment allegations, a lawsuit from Google’s self-driving car division Waymo and the departure of CEO and Co-Founder Travis Kalanick.

