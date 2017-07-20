UI worker celebrates 60 years with company

(WTNH) — How long have you been at your job?

One UI worker is celebrating 60 years with the company.

He’s held several positions. Many of his jobs phased out because of advances in technology, but he’s adapted to survive.

“It’s been one hell of a ride. One of these days I know I’ll retire, but right now, I enjoy what I do.”

Donald Emond tells News 8 that his 60 years at UI has flown by.

“It seems like only yesterday because time flies when you’re having fun. I started in 1957 as a meter reader, then I went to the line department. Years ago, to get into the line department, you had to wait until someone retired or died. God forbid. After the line department, I landed up in the field engineering group. I was there for 20-something years. When they had the big re-organization in 1994, we were kind of like excess baggage. Where are we going to put them? Thank god, they put us in this construction underground,” he said.

Emond even received a plaque to celebrate his work milestone with.

“I’ll tell you, one of the nicest memories was just the other day, getting this plaque. I didn’t expect nothing and I didn’t want them to do anything, but they said, ‘the company wants to do something and recognize you,’ this and that. One young lineman, he said, ‘my father’s not even that old, holy mackerel!’ I grin and bear it because I don’t mind coming to work,” he said.

Emond says he really enjoys what he’s doing at work, but in his spare time, he has plenty of grandchildren to keep him busy.

“I’ve got six grandkids. We go on vacation twice a year. I get six weeks of vacation and I’m really enjoying myself. People say, ‘you’re kind of crazy. What the hell are you doing here?’ but hey, I enjoy what i’m doing and I hope to be here another 60 years.” he said.

