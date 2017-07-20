US postal worker pleads guilty to stealing cards, packages

Related Coverage Postal worker from West Haven charged with theft after allegedly stealing mail

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut postal clerk has pleaded guilty to federal charges that she stole numerous packages and greeting cards that she suspected would contain gift cards or cash.

Thirty-year-old Ana Guity faces up to five years in prison. She is a citizen of Honduras but has permanent resident status in the U.S.

Prosecutors say that during 2016 and early 2017, the West Haven postal clerk took items from the mail stream or removed items of value from letters before sending the mail on its way.

Authorities say after confronting Guity, they found 35 greeting cards and other mail in her car and recovered five packages containing cellphones.

Guity is free on $25,000 bond pending her sentencing, which is scheduled for October.