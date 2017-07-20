What’s Brewing: ducks saved, feet etiquette, and green Golden

(WTNH)-A big thank you to the Danbury Fire Department who saved a family of ducklings who were stuck in a storm drain earlier this week. It happened early Monday morning. Firefighters say the mother duck was quacking hysterically when they arrived on the scene .The crew then removed the grate from the storm drain and scooped up the four ducklings, and reunited them with their mother duck.

Drivers in New York witnessed an emergency landing. This small plane actually made an emergency landing in between cars yesterday on the busy highway The pilot was heading to New Jersey when it suddenly had to land. It’s unclear what actually went wrong with the aircraft but thankfully no one was hurt and the plane was only scratched.

A female passenger thought that she had won the aviation lottery yesterday after landing two spare seats next to her on a flight. But the woman’s dream quickly turned into a nightmare when a passenger in the row behind used the empty chair to prop up their swollen, bare feet. Jessie Char, from San Francisco, spent the next few hours on a JetBlue flight staring at the lovely sight. While placing a foot on one rest is disgusting, by taking up both arms of the chair meant that Jessie couldn’t even use one of the two spare seats without coming into contact.

A 3-year-old Golden Retriever named Rio gave birth to a litter of nine puppies, but one of them stood out from the rest.Owner Louise Sutherland was assisting in the delivery when she noticed one of the puppies was green.The puppy was named Forest because of its green fur. Sutherland said the green color has already begun to fade. The puppy’s green hue could be caused by exposure to “bili-verdia – a green bile pigment found in the placenta.”