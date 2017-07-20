Women and heart disease

(WTNH)-HeartCare Associates of Connecticut appeared on Style to discuss heart disease in women including the different symptoms, risks, and treatment options. HeartCare Associates of Connecticut offers the full spectrum of general and specialized cardiovascular services and diagnostics. We provide high quality, state of the art, and comprehensive cardiovascular care in a compassionate and service-oriented environment. The physicians who are part of our group practice are all board-certified or board-eligible cardiologists who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. They have monthly free health lectures in our Hamden office with different topics each month. For more information, click here.
