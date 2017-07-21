Active water rescue at Silver Sands Beach in Milford

By Published: Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Rescuers are looking for a person in the water in Milford Friday afternoon.

The Milford Fire Department tells News 8 that there is an active water rescue at Silver Sands State Park. It began when two people were pulled off of a sand bar in the water.

One person was wearing a life jacket and was able to be rescued. Another person was not wearing a life jacket and has gone missing at this time.

Milford fire officials say they have three marine units searching for the victim.

There are no further details at this time. This is an ongoing incident. Check back for more updates.

