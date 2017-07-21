Another tractor-trailer stuck under the same West Haven railroad overpass

Related Coverage Truck stuck underneath overpass blocks West Haven traffic

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A portion of Campbell Avenue is closed in West Haven again after another tractor-trailer truck became stuck underneath a railroad overpass Friday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., the West Haven Police Department posted a photo on their Facebook page of a red tractor-trailer truck with a warning to drivers to avoid Campbell Avenue between Elm Street and York Street.

On Thursday afternoon, the same incident occurred in the same area, when another tractor-trailer truck became wedged underneath the railroad overpass closing Campbell Avenue.

Police say there were no injuries in either crash. Crews are expected to remove the truck but it’s unclear how long the road will remain closed.