Arrest made after drug investigation in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man was arrested on several drug charges after a lengthy narcotics investigation in New London.

Police say over the past four months, detectives from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East Office and the New London Police Department Vice and Intelligence Section conducted an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine and heroin. They were then able to identify the suspect as Jonathan “JB” Smith and arrest him while he was exiting a home on Amity Street in New London.

Detectives held an active arrest warrant for Smith for four counts of Possession of Narcotics and four counts of Sale of Narcotics, and a search warrant for his car, a 2007 BMW 535xi.

Police also obtained a search warrant of that home where they seized over 173 grams of heroin, 6.8 grams of marijuana, three kilo presses – one with heroin in the process of being pressed, scales, packaging, two 9mm handguns with obliterated serial numbers, and $7,629 in cash, as well as Smith’s BMW.

Smith was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

He was held on a total of $350,000 in bonds and appeared in court Friday.