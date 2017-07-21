Arrest made after drug investigation in New London

By Published:
(New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man was arrested on several drug charges after a lengthy narcotics investigation in New London.

Police say over the past four months, detectives from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East Office and the New London Police Department Vice and Intelligence Section conducted an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine and heroin. They were then able to identify the suspect as Jonathan “JB” Smith and arrest him while he was exiting a home on Amity Street in New London.

Detectives held an active arrest warrant for Smith for four counts of Possession of Narcotics and four counts of Sale of Narcotics, and a search warrant for his car, a 2007 BMW 535xi.

Police also obtained a search warrant of that home where they seized over 173 grams of heroin, 6.8 grams of marijuana, three kilo presses – one with heroin in the process of being pressed, scales, packaging, two 9mm handguns with obliterated serial numbers, and $7,629 in cash, as well as Smith’s BMW.

Smith was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

He was held on a total of $350,000 in bonds and appeared in court Friday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s