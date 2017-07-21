Blumenthal & Murphy say GOP should negotiate with Dems

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators are predicting that the Republican push for a vote next week to dismantle Obamacare will fail despite efforts over the weekend by Republican leader Mitch McConnell to line up votes by including special funds for the states where GOP Senators are wavering.

“We are going to press for failure on Tuesday and then Wednesday call for Republicans to sit down with us,” says Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut). It is estimated that 200,000 to 300,000 people in Connecticut now covered by insurance under Obamacare or under Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, would lose health coverage and end up swamping the state’s emergency rooms when they needed care.

Related Content: GOP leaders plan Tuesday health vote, it’s an uphill climb

“It will decimate Medicaid and that is the common feature of every version of the Republican Trumpcare,” says Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut). Murphy adding, “In a state that is already in a budget crisis, imagine what would happen if we had to endure a 3 billion dollar cut in federal funds.”

The two Senators say they realize Democrats can’t get everything they want and will have to accept some of the things Republicans want. “We understand this ultimately would have to be a

compromise. We’re not going to walk into negotiations and demand a single payer health care system,” pledged Murphy.

They say Democrats would seek stability in the exchanges so that federal subsidies would continue. They know that Republicans want flexibility of benefit design to hold down the out of pocket price on non subsidized plans. They also say that some Republican Senators agree with Democrats that the effort to make severe cuts to Medicaid should be abandoned.