Bridges to close for construction in Naugatuck and East Granby

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridges in Naugatuck and East Granby will be closed over the weekend for some construction.

Naugatuck Police tell News 8 that the Prospect Bridge on Route 68 will be closed in both directions for planned construction. The construction will begin on Saturday morning, July 22nd, and is expected to be finished by 6 p.m. that same evening.

Police ask drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid being delayed on Saturday.

Granby Police say Route 20 will also be closed over the weekend in East Granby for Department of Transportation bridge work.

The road is expected to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning near the Granby town line. There will be a posted detour from Route 189 to Route 187.