Bridges to close for construction in Naugatuck and East Granby

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridges in Naugatuck and East Granby will be closed over the weekend for some construction.

Naugatuck Police tell News 8 that the Prospect Bridge on Route 68 will be closed in both directions for planned construction. The construction will begin on Saturday morning, July 22nd, and is expected to be finished by 6 p.m. that same evening.

Police ask drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid being delayed on Saturday.

Granby Police say Route 20 will also be closed over the weekend in East Granby for Department of Transportation bridge work.

The road is expected to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning near the Granby town line. There will be a posted detour from Route 189 to Route 187.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s