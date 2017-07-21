Cheshire home invasion still haunts friends, neighbors

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A terrible triple murder shook the small town of Cheshire, and as we approach the tenth anniversary of that awful day, the memories still haunt those close to the Petit family.

It made headlines around the world, but it began in the middle of the night, with two ex-cons attacking Dr. William Petit in his Cheshire home. Bob Picozzi was working the early shift and went right by the Petit house.

“Oh how I wish I heard something or saw something because, as we learned, it was 90 minutes after the home invasion had begun,” Picozzi said. “I didn’t hear anything or see anything.”

You may recognize his name from his years as a play-by-play announcer for ESPN, or as the former sports anchor at News 8, but Picozzi was also the Petits’ neighbor. It wasn’t until he got home from work that day that he found out about the tragedy in his neighborhood.

“Eventually I walked up the street to where there was a large crowd,” Picozzi remembered. “A couple of my neighbors said it was actually the chief of police that had announced to the group what had happened.”

“It was like a state of shock. It was surreal,” said Cheshire Town Manager Michael Milone. He heard from his police chief that something was going on. Then he heard the noise.

“Just about every piece of public safety apparatus that we own went by my window,” Milone said.

It turned out those ex-cons, Steven Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky, tied up Bill Petit in his basement, they tied daughters Hayley and Michaela to their beds. They forced their mother Jennifer to go to a bank and withdraw $15,000. She told the bank teller what was happening, but by the time first responders got to the house, the men had committed two rapes, three murders, and set fire to the house. Bill Petit barely escaped, still partially tied up. It all happened within a few hours on July 23rd, 2007.

Once the investigation was over, the house was torn down, a memorial garden planted in its place. Just like the burned out house became something beautiful, there is some good that came out of this terrible evil. The Petit Family Foundation, for one thing. However, it began as a way to pay for the funerals and get Dr. Petit some clothes after he lost everything in the fire.

“A bunch of Bill’s friends and acquaintances had come up to me and said, ‘What can we do? What can we do? How can we help?'” remembered Ron Bucchi. He is one of Bill Petit’s oldest friends, and he is now the treasurer of the Petit Family Foundation. Every year, it holds a road race and golf tournament to raise money to support women in science, and to fight multiple sclerosis, and violence against women.

“Unfortunately, in today’s economic times, the good news is, we’re here to help people,” Bucchi said. “The bad news is, every year we see more and more people in need.”

The foundation has also helped Bill Petit deal with his grief. He had to get through two trials, where Hayes and Komisarjevsky were both found guilty of capital murder. Since Connecticut repealed the death penalty, they are each serving multiple life terms at a prison in Pennsylvania.

In the years since the tragedy, Bill Petit has found love again with a new wife, a new son, and a new career as a state representative.

“You never want to forget, and as a father and as a husband, he’s never going to forget, even though he is doing the best he can to rebuild his life,” Bucchi said.

“I remember one time he said, ‘I try not to think about what would have been because it just takes me to a dark place,’ and you can understand that,” said Picozzi.

Picozzi became friends with Petit after the tragedy and still lives just steps from the memorial garden. He can’t help but think of the tragedy at times like his own son’s college graduation.

“I actually was thinking how Bill Petit will never get to experience this,” Picozzi said. “He’ll never get to experience seeing Michaela and Hayley graduate from college.”

Ten years later, Cheshire is still trying to recover from the shock that a quiet, peaceful town can suddenly be synonymous with a terrible crime.

“It’s so horrific, you know you always think about it happening someplace else,” said Milone. “Well, we became that somewhere else.”

While the garden is open to the public, no official ceremony is planned for the anniversary on Sunday.