Cruisin’ Connecticut – Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Griswold, home of Buttonwood Farm – the location of the 14th annual Sunflowers for Wishes event.

The event is to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut. The organization is attempting to grant a record number, 90 wishes this year. Each wish costs around $10,000, so it’s important that Connecticut bands together to support these children with life threatening illnesses.

You can do just that by attending Sunflowers for Wishes, July 22-30th. Buttonwood Farm owners, The Button Family, have been doing this for 14 years. It started off as just one acre of sunflowers that they fed to their cows. Then they realized that people were actually stopping to look at the flowers, and that the flowers could really do a lot of good for the community. Over the 14-year-span, the event has helped raise nearly $1 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut.

It’s a full-day event, so not only do you get to walk through the sunflowers, you can buy them, stop and feed the farm’s cows, and of course to try the Button family’s famous ice cream. Their sunflower flavor is only available during this event.

Sunflowers for Wishes kicks off July 22nd and runs through July 30th at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold – it’s open to the public from 10am to dusk.

Visit the farm: 473 Shetucket Turnpike, Griswold, CT 06351

