Crumbling basement homeowners seek federal investigation

By Published:
State Capitol building in Hartford. (File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eastern and central Connecticut homeowners whose foundations are crumbling are asking the Connecticut U.S. Attorney‘s office to investigate how much various officials and entities knew about the problem and whether there was any wrongdoing.

The formal citizen’s request for a federal investigation was filed Friday by members of Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements. It’s unclear whether the office will take up the homeowners’ request.

Thirty-six communities have been identified as potentially having homes with failing foundations because of the presence of a mineral that naturally reacted over the years with oxygen and water, causing the concrete to crack and crumble. Tim Heim, a coalition founder, says if the issue had been investigated years ago, the problem could have been solved.

Homeowner complaints date back to at least 2001.

 

