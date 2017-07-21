DEEP: Mashamoquet Brook closed to swimmers in Pomfret

By Published:

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH)– All Connecticut State Park Beaches will be open to swimmers this weekend except Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret.

Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret will remain closed after the Department of Energy and Environmental Protections’s weekly water quality test showed levels of bacteria in the water that could be harmful to swimmers. DEEP will be back out there to retest Mashamoquet Brook next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Samples are collected weekly by DEEP and analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

All other State Park Beaches are safe and open to swimmers for the weekend.

Local health departments are responsible for testing municipal beaches and swimming areas.

