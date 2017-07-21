Driver who killed student sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison

James Sposito (Photo provided by the New London Police Dept.)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man who struck and killed a Connecticut College student has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

A New London Superior Court judge Thursday admonished 27-year-old James Sposito, who pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct with a vehicle in April.

The Day reports that the judge said Sposito did not take responsibility for the death of 20-year-old Ahmad Anique Ashraf in December 2015. Ashraf was killed as he walked to his dormitory.

Sposito was drinking the night of the crash, but police were unable to test his blood alcohol level because he wasn’t identified as a suspect until several hours later.

He will serve several concurrent sentences totaling four and a half years in prison, followed by five years of probation. He apologized in court.

