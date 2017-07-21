Fight to keep Middletown Farmers Market open

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Farmers Market is packed on Fridays. That’s good and bad. Good because it’s helping a lot of families. Bad, because there are many families that count on it — like Dee Wilcox’s family. She was there buying food for less to feed to her 3 toddlers and little baby.

Dee counts on the Farmers Market to be able to buy food for less. The market is able to provide that service to low-income families and families that benefit from SNAP, WIC and Senior checks thanks to grants from the city and state. But, because of the financial crisis Connecticut is facing right now in Hartford, those grants have dried up. News8 spoke with a city councilman who believes in the importance of the market, but also sees first hand why things stand the way they do.

“All these various non-profits are competing for these local grants, public dollars, at the state and local level and that’s really what we’re faced with,” said Middletown City Councilman Robert Blanchard. “Who get these dollars? Which programs will we fund and how to sustain these levels for the families that count on these programs all across the city and all across the state of Connecticut.”

That is a big reality check for the organization that runs the farmer’s market. NEAT stands for the North End Action Team. And they are now taking action.

“It means we cant rely on the government as much as we have in the past,” said Yasemin Kuytu. “It means we need to turn to our neighbors and local community more. We need to raise awareness more.”

Kuytu and members of the North End Action Team are fighting to keep this market open. They’ve started fundraising campaigns to reach out to donors to keep the market open.

“We’re here trying to take care of it and we need support,” Kuytu said.

She says they need to raise ten-thousand dollars to keep things going another season — which is through October.

She’s confident they will succeed so families like Dee’s will be rewarded by the fruits of their labor.

“There’s enough support out there that we can gather to keep this farmer’s market going,” Kuytu said.

Kuytu says NEAT has already gotten significant donations through it’s website. Dee hopes the community continues to show its generosity. “Please spread the message that this is so important and we really appreciate it,” Dee said. If you’d like to donate or you’d like more information, go to: neatmiddletown.org/donate