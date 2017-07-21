Freebie Friday! Splash Pads to beat the heat with the kids

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we are looking around for freebies!

Since we are in the midst of a heat wave, we are stretching your dollar with a look at where your kids can visit a splash pad for free.

Cooling off doesn’t have to mean spending a lot of money! Here are just a few freebies:

You can bring them to Lauter Park Waterfront and Splash Pad in Willimantic for free. It’s open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s free at Kavanagh Park & Splash Pad in Old Saybrook.

You can also bring them to the Colchester Recreational Complex.

And kids are free at the Dinosaur Place where there’s a splash pad.

There’s also some free pools in New Haven.

And you can always find free cooling centers here.

Let me know when you spot a good free place to take the family so I can add it to the list!