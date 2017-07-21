Freebie Friday! Splash Pads to beat the heat with the kids

By Published:
Cooling off at a splash pad at a New Haven park (file).

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we are looking around for freebies!

Since we are in the midst of a heat wave, we are stretching your dollar with a look at where your kids can visit a splash pad for free.

Cooling off doesn’t have to mean spending a lot of money! Here are just a few freebies:

You can bring them to Lauter Park Waterfront and Splash Pad in Willimantic for free. It’s open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s free at Kavanagh Park & Splash Pad in Old Saybrook.

You can also bring them to the Colchester Recreational Complex.

And kids are free at the Dinosaur Place where there’s a splash pad.

There’s also some free pools in New Haven.

And you can always find free cooling centers here.

Let me know when you spot a good free place to take the family so I can add it to the list!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s