Hartford Police investigate vandalism at Jewish cemetery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after someone found 60 grave markers knocked over at a Jewish cemetery on Friday.

According to Hartford Police, the complainant said she discovered 60 grave markers pushed over in the Congregation Ateres Knesseth Israel Cemetery near Garden Street around noon. The caller said the last time she checked the cemetery was on Monday, but she said there was no damage there at that time.

Police do not know who caused the damage and they say there are no cameras located in the area.

At this time, officers say there are no indications that it was a hate crime.

The investigation is ongoing.