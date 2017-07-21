I-91 in Meriden shut down for a four truck pile-up

4 Truck pile-up on 91 exit 18.

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police troopers are on scene of a tractor trailer accident that has shut down interstate 91.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. on Thursday night, State Police Troopers responded to I-91 between exit 17 and 18 for a tractor trailer accident. Officers say that four trucks were involved and the highway is currently shut down at exit 18 while they clear the scene.

Only minor injuries were sustained and there is no word on what caused the accident.

