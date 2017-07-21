K2 overdoses plague New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The day after emergency crews were inundated with several overdose calls they are hoping the disturbing trend will not continue.

New London police and fire personnel responded to 7 calls for “K2” associated overdoses between 9:00am and 6:00pm Thursday. Police say Lawrence & Memorial Hospital also reported being flooded with about a dozen associated “K2” overdoses.

Police say “K2” which is also known as “Spice” is a synthetic marijuana. It is a designer drug in which herbs, incense or other leafy materials are sprayed with lab-synthesized liquid chemicals to mimic the effect of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

“This is a very risky substance that carries a very significant health consequence,” said New London Police Capt. Brian Wright. “It is a drug that has unpredictable and serious effects.”

If anyone has information concerning “K2” or any drug activity they are asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Narcotics Hot-line at 860-447-9107 or anonymous information can be texted to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).