K2 overdoses plague New London

This Feb. 15, 2010, photo shows a package of K2 which contains herbs and spices sprayed with a synthetic compound chemically similar to THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. State lawmakers in Missouri and Kansas have introduced bills which would create penalties for K2 possession similar to those for marijuana.(AP Photo/Kelley McCall)
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The day after emergency crews were inundated with several overdose calls they are hoping the disturbing trend will not continue.

New London police and fire personnel responded to 7 calls for “K2” associated overdoses between 9:00am and 6:00pm Thursday. Police say Lawrence & Memorial Hospital also reported being flooded with about a dozen associated “K2” overdoses.

Police say “K2” which is also known as “Spice” is a synthetic marijuana. It is a designer drug in which herbs, incense or other leafy materials are sprayed with lab-synthesized liquid chemicals to mimic the effect of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

“This is a very risky substance that carries a very significant health consequence,” said New London Police Capt. Brian Wright. “It is a drug that has unpredictable and serious effects.”

If anyone has information concerning “K2” or any drug activity they are asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Narcotics Hot-line at 860-447-9107 or anonymous information can be texted to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

 

