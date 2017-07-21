Lawmakers to meet with “Dreamers,” advocates in New Haven

- FILE - U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (left) and Richard Blumenthal (right) (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are hearing from “DREAMers” in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

In the wake of ongoing threats to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that protects “DREAMers” brought to the United States as children, lawmakers are holding a round-table for “DREAMers” who are worried about being deported.

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, will host DREAMers, immigration experts, and advocates for a meeting. They will hear firsthand stories from DREAMers and advocates about the importance of DACA. Members of Congress will also provide an update on their efforts to protect the program.

Connecticut has over 10,000 DACA recipients and the 19th largest DACA-eligible population in the country.

The meeting will be held Friday in the Fair Haven Community Health Center, at 374 Grand Avenue, in New Haven. Parking will also be available at John Martinez School, located at 100 James Street.

