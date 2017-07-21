Male victim recovering after West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police say that a man is recovering after being shot in a West Haven yard.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, West Haven Police responded to to North Union Avenue after reports of several gun shots being heard and people screaming. Upon their arrival on scene, witnesses told officers that there were three males who entered a yard on North Union Avenue who confronted another male. They assaulted that male and then shot him.

All three suspects had guns and were last seen running from the scene.

The male victim was later found at a local hospital with non life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and an assault.

Police are still investigating this incident.