Man arrested after stealing tv, other items from Ledyard hotel

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Massachusetts is facing charges after he allegedly stole a television and other items from a hotel in Ledyard.

Police say 41-year-old Michael McKenna of South Dartmouth, Mass. stole a television and other items from the Two Trees Hotel on Indiantown Road in Ledyard on May 6th.

An arrest warrant was issued for McKenna by the New London Superior Court.

On Friday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., McKenna came to the Ledyard Police Station to turn himself in.

Officers say they arrested him, processed him and held him on a $2,500 bond.

He is facing two larceny charges.