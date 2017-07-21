Manchester man arrested for larceny, unemployment compensation fraud

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A Manchester man was arrested on larceny and fraud charges for illegally collecting almost $8,000 in Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice says 35-year-old Angel Rivera was arrested by by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney for fraudulently collecting about $7,762 in unemployment benefits.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Rivera collected those benefits from October 2014 through April 2015 when he was working for a Vernon asbestos removal business.

Rivera was charged with one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Unemployment Compensation Fraud. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 27th.

The arrest was the result of an investigation into a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor.