Mother of slain New Haven teen asking the community for help

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Demethra Telford is dealing with pain no mother should ever experience, losing her child.

Last Sunday night, 14-year-old Tyriek Keyes was shot near his home on Bassett Street near Newhall Street.

Telford said, “My baby is gone. I seen my baby lying down in a lot of blood.”

Police believe Keyes was targeted. Telford added, “He was so sparked up and full of life and they took that from him. Not only from him, from me and his sisters and brothers.”

Tyriek was the youngest of five brothers and a sister. Telford says Tyriek was excited to start at Hillhouse High School in the fall.

He was a good student. All the principals and teachers loved him and he has good report cards. He loved going to school. He was ready for high school.”

Telford said her son loved basketball, football and dancing. “He loved being in sports. He loved hiking. He likes a lot of things,” said Telford.

Her son was involved in a local dance group that keeps kids off the streets. She added Tyreik had dreams of becoming a famous dancer and taking care of his mom. Telford added, “His big dream was taking me out of the hood. Taking me to Chicago and this big white fence where he would get me a maid.”

His mom said those dreams and hopes are now shattered. Telford added, “That’s why I have to get justice for him because his dreams are gone.”

Telford is asking the community for help to find her son’s killer. “Please help me out there. Please I am begging and pleading for justice for my son. He just turned 14. His life had just begun. He never got a chance to live it,” said Telford.

If you have any information that could help New Haven police in their investigation, you’re asked to give them a call at 203-946-6304 or call the New Haven Police anonymous tips line at 203-946-6296.