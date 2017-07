PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle accident has closed part of I-84 in Plainville on Friday afternoon.

According to the CT DOT, the vehicle versus motorcycle accident is on I-84 westbound between exits 35 and 33.

Due to the accident, the two right lanes are closed.

There is no word on if anyone suffered injuries in the accident.

DOT has not given an estimate for how long the lanes will be closed for.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.