Pet of the Week: Colby

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a playful Beagle/ Terrier mix named Colby.

This fun loving boy is just 3-years-old and the perfect size for a family with older children.

For more information on Colby, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.