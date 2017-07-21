Police identify victim in Norwalk homicide

Related Coverage Norwalk Police investigate homicide

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Norwalk on Thursday night.

The victim has been identifed as 26-year-old Johnny Lezeau, of Norwalk. According to police, officers responded to Ely Avenue around 7:45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Lezeau, with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Related: Norwalk Police investigate homicide

There is no word on any suspects at this time or what led up to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, http://www.norwalkpd.com, or texted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

The homicide remains under investigation.