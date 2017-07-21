Police: Man held at gunpoint during Ledyard home invasion

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was allegedly held at gunpoint during a Ledyard home invasion Thursday night.

Police say at around 10:48 p.m., they received a 911 call from a home on Smith Pond Way, in the Gales Ferry section, reporting a home invasion. The caller told police that two black males had entered his home with at least one handgun. The suspects then forced the victim to the floor and held him at gunpoint.

According to police, one male suspect had entered a bedroom and took 15 handguns, electronic devices, and the victim’s phone. The victim’s truck had also been stolen but it was later recovered by police nearby.

The caller told police that he also heard a female’s voice in the home during the robbery and that he believed it to be a white female.

Police described one of the suspects as a black male, about 5’6″ tall, with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, with his face covered. The other suspect is described as a black male, who is 5’7″ tall, with a thin build, who had his face covered. No description was given for the female.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the home invasion is urged to contact Ledyard Police at (860) 464-6400.