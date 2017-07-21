Missing plane located safe in Plainville

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A plane missing from the Oxford Airport area has been located safe in Plainville, Friday morning.

State police say the plane was found at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville and that no one was injured.

Plane located safe at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, CT. No injuries — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 21, 2017

Emergency officials initially responded to a possible downed plane near the Waterbury-Oxford Airport.

Possible downed plane reported in the area of Oxford airport. First responders enroute — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 21, 2017

Troopers say Oxford airport officials were working to find a plane in the air that they lost visuals of when the plane was supposed to land but did not.

Plane reported as 4 seater possibly down in the area of Oxford Airport. State, Naugatuck, Middlebury PD’s searching the area and wood line. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 21, 2017

The plane was reported to be a four seater but it’s unclear how many people were on the plane.

State police, as well as Naugatuck and Middlebury police were searching the area and wood line.

It’s unclear how the plane went missing but the incident remains under investigation.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.