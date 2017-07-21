Missing plane located safe in Plainville

By Published: Updated:

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A plane missing from the Oxford Airport area has been located safe in Plainville, Friday morning.

State police say the plane was found at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville and that no one was injured.

Emergency officials initially responded to a possible downed plane near the Waterbury-Oxford Airport. 

Troopers say Oxford airport officials were working to find a plane in the air that they lost visuals of when the plane was supposed to land but did not.

The plane was reported to be a four seater but it’s unclear how many people were on the plane.

State police, as well as Naugatuck and Middlebury police were searching the area and wood line.

It’s unclear how the plane went missing but the incident remains under investigation.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s