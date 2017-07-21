Report-It Recap: July 21, 2017

(WTNH) — This week, it sure felt like summer, with lots of heat and humidity.

Check out these storm clouds rolling in through east Killingly; and Waterbury, and Southbury. It’s truly the dog days of summer.

Syd was cooling off at the beach; while Cole was watching all the animals at Mystic Aquarium.

Joe went fishing, catching a brown trout, while this little guy is showing off his ninja moves in the pool.

A big congratulations to so many of he teams across the state; either winning or moving on the state championships. It just goes to show team work pays off.

You sent us pictures of the long lines at the satellite DMV office in Milford, with some people waiting up to two hours.

Kevin Arnone visited West Haven’s eco-camp to talk about weather and what it’s like to be a meteorologist.

Check out Lou’s yard in Seymour that had not one, not two, not three, but four buck walking near his back patio.

While this viewer is showing off how nice their hydrangeas look in their yard.

Keep those photos coming through Report-It!