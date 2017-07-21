Restaurant Road Trip: Brewport – Pizza Hot Off the Press

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Bridgeport, CT. Brewport is a converted newspaper distribution building, now serving up authentic New Haven style pizza and craft beer.

Jeff Browning is the co-owner and brewmaster at Brewport. He’s had a long, successful career as brewmaster at BAR in New Haven, and various hot spots around the country:

Well the building was a newspaper distribution center since it was built. And during that period of time, there was some mob interaction rumored to have happened here. That’s the craziest story – the mob stuff. But one of great things about this place is that it’s family oriented, very family friendly.

Brewport serves up New Haven style pizza, a wide variety of their own beers, other craft beers from around the state, and heaping salads. Chef Plum went in the kitchen with Head Chef, Pat Bohan to see what goes in to crafting a New Haven style pie:

We let the dough ferment over night. I’ve always found that’s the best way. It gives it a chance to rise and kind of settle in. You know one of the cool things about letting your dough sit over night like that, is that the extra fermentation actually makes the dough easier to digest, therefore making the pizza feel not as heavy in your stomach. Allowing you to eat more of it.

The thin-crust-creations are in the oven for about five or six minutes. Chef Plum gave us his take on Brewport’s pizza:

What really brings this together for me… the meatballs on here. The meatballs and ricotta go so well together. What a great pie. Crispy on the bottom, tiny little bit of that char crust. Typical New Haven pizza. This stuff is killer.

Brewport also serves up homemade Wellington’s root beer, and root beer floats for dessert. Browning says the restaurant’s vibe is a “revival” of sorts:

It’s old school. I mean everything here is old school. The whole point of what we’re doing is bringing history back to Bridgeport from grain to glass, one sip at a time.

Visit Brewport and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport, CT 06604

