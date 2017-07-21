Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

- FILE - White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(ABC) —  Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ABC News has confirmed.

Senior White House sources confirmed the move to ABC News, who noted that President Donald Trump did not ask for Spicer’s resignation.

This comes shortly after it was reported that Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, was named as the new White House communications director.

Spicer has spent much less time in the briefing room in recent weeks, with principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders handling more of the daily briefings.

Spicer did brief the press off camera on Monday of this week, and that was his first time doing so in three weeks.

