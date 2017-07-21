Tolland man charged with pulling gun during road rage incident

By Published:
William Bogner (State Police)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A Tolland man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Thursday.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m., state troopers responded to the Tolland Country Store gas station on Route 195 at Anthony Road for the report of a road rage incident. The victim told police that a black Nissan SUV was tailgating behind him on Route 195 when he yelled to that driver to back away and keep distance.

The victim said the driver of the Nissan then pulled up along the victim’s vehicle, taking out a black pistol, pulling the slide back to chamber a round, and pointing the barrel of the gun at him.

The victim got the suspect’s license plate number and troopers were able to determine that the Nissan was being driven by an acquaintance of the owner. They then identified the driver as 23-year-old William Bogner. He was found at his home, where police say the Nissan was parked and the engine was warm.

Bogner denied involved in the incident but troopers say they located the Glock 30 Gen 4 .45 caliber in plain view on the kitchen table, with a partially filled magazine next to the gun. The gun was registered to Bogner.

Bogner was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. His firearm and CT pistol permit were also seized. Bogner was held on $10,000 bond.

