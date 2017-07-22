1800s farmhouse could be demolished for town land sale

By Published:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The cleanup of a property purchased by Cheshire could include the demolition of a 19th century home that preservationists describe as one of the town’s last examples of a Victorian farmhouse.

The town’s agreement with the family that sold the property last year for $3 million requires the cleanup of contamination by Sept. 1.

Demolishing the building would be the least expensive option and the one planned by the family, according to The Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2uJdnvG). The contaminants include lead paint, asbestos and about 100 cubic yards (76 cubic meters) of soil tainted by an oil spill in the basement.

Other options, like removing the lead paint and oil or moving the house, could cost tens of thousands of dollars, said George Noewatne, public works director,

Joseph Dattillo, vice chairman of the Historic District Commission, said the house could be preserved at a reasonable cost and should be because of its importance to Cheshire’s agricultural heritage.

“The house is, in my professional opinion, very restorable,” he said. “It certainly could be buttoned up and stabilized.”

Voters approved the land sale last year and the town has not yet finalized plans for the property. Options include using it to alleviate traffic on Route 10 or expand parking for the high school. If the house were to be preserved, town officials said, it’s not clear how it would be used.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s