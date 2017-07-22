1800s farmhouse could be demolished for town land sale

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The cleanup of a property purchased by Cheshire could include the demolition of a 19th century home that preservationists describe as one of the town’s last examples of a Victorian farmhouse.

The town’s agreement with the family that sold the property last year for $3 million requires the cleanup of contamination by Sept. 1.

Demolishing the building would be the least expensive option and the one planned by the family, according to The Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2uJdnvG). The contaminants include lead paint, asbestos and about 100 cubic yards (76 cubic meters) of soil tainted by an oil spill in the basement.

Other options, like removing the lead paint and oil or moving the house, could cost tens of thousands of dollars, said George Noewatne, public works director,

Joseph Dattillo, vice chairman of the Historic District Commission, said the house could be preserved at a reasonable cost and should be because of its importance to Cheshire’s agricultural heritage.

“The house is, in my professional opinion, very restorable,” he said. “It certainly could be buttoned up and stabilized.”

Voters approved the land sale last year and the town has not yet finalized plans for the property. Options include using it to alleviate traffic on Route 10 or expand parking for the high school. If the house were to be preserved, town officials said, it’s not clear how it would be used.