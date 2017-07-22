6 people sent to hospital after explosion, being exposed to unknown chemical in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At least six people have been transported to the hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals after an explosion in Darien on Saturday afternoon.

An explosion near the pool area exposed workers to an unknown chemical at the Country Club of Darien, officials say.

There is no word on what caused the explosion.

Officials have not released any information about the extent of the injuries nor the names of the people who were injured.

