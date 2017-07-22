Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by pick-up truck in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident in Westport on Saturday morning.

According to Westport Police, around 10:30 a.m., they were dispatched to Roseville Road near the McDonald’s entrance after getting reports that a bicyclist had been hit by a pick-up truck. Emergency medical personnel and members of the Westport Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.

Once first responders arrived, officials say it was clear that the bicyclist had sustained serious injuries, although the nature and extent are unknown at this time.

First responders say they treated the bicyclist at the scene before bringing the bicyclist to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

The Westport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been called in to investigate the accident due to the possible seriousness of the bicyclist’s injuries, police say.

Roseville Road is closed between Colony Road and Post Road East and officers say it will likely remain closed for the next few hours.

The operator of the pick-up truck was not injured in the accident and officers say the driver is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the bicyclist who was hit.