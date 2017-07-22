Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by pick-up truck in Westport

By Published:

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident in Westport on Saturday morning.

According to Westport Police, around 10:30 a.m., they were dispatched to Roseville Road near the McDonald’s entrance after getting reports that a bicyclist had been hit by a pick-up truck. Emergency medical personnel and members of the Westport Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.

Once first responders arrived, officials say it was clear that the bicyclist had sustained serious injuries, although the nature and extent are unknown at this time.

First responders say they treated the bicyclist at the scene before bringing the bicyclist to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

The Westport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been called in to investigate the accident due to the possible seriousness of the bicyclist’s injuries, police say.

Roseville Road is closed between Colony Road and Post Road East and officers say it will likely remain closed for the next few hours.

The operator of the pick-up truck was not injured in the accident and officers say the driver is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the bicyclist who was hit.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s